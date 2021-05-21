newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

By Elisabeth Buchwald
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Loans#Cryptocurrencies#Cryptocurrency#Investors#Investor Money#College Graduates#Student Debt#Dogecoin Chaos#Tsla#College Finance#Btcusd#Gme#Fundstrat Global Advisors#Fund Crypto Investments#Student Loan Borrowers#Investment#College Students#Uncertainty#Digital Asset Strategy#Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

How bad are Bitcoin and Dogecoin for the environment?

Elon Musk has become one of the world’s richest and most successful entrepreneurs with his commitment to reinventing the electric car and to renewable energy.The billionaire Tesla CEO’s flirtations with cryptocurrency was therefore always problematic.For the Bitcoin industry as a whole is estimated to use the same amount of energy as a the annual amount used by a country the size of Malaysia, according to industry observers.“We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” Mr Musk tweeted on Wednesday.“Cryptocurrency is a good...
StocksEntrepreneur

Elon Musk Says Bitcoin Isn't Decentralized as He Goes to War With Crypto Bulls

This story originally appeared on Business Insider. Elon Musk said on Sunday he does not think bitcoin is decentralized, as a large proportion of mining is concentrated in very few hands. Since the Tesla CEO said last week his electric vehicle company would no longer accept bitcoin payments for environmental reasons, crypto fans have been pretty unhappy with him - and Musk has been adding fuel to the fire.
StocksCoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Why Tesla’s Reversal Is Good for Bitcoin

The company's recent move is more about policy than price. Plus: Did this week mark the start of a meaningful shift in the stablecoin market?. As usual, the crypto market focused on the immediate narrative: If Elon Musk says that bitcoin is bad for the environment, other large investors will probably worry about public scrutiny and decide to sell, right? The expectations game, which consists of guessing what others think you’re thinking, then makes reducing positions the sensible thing to do, regardless of fundamentals.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

These Cryptocurrencies Could Be the Next Dogecoin

While more hardcore blockchain enthusiasts might not like the advent of meme coins, there’s no denying that they’ve become incredibly popular over the past year. The biggest winner has been Dogecoin, whose popularity has soared thanks to the help of people like Elon Musk. Since its rise, crypto investors have eagerly scoured the market in search of tokens that could become the next Dogecoin.
StocksThe Sun US

Bitcoin latest news – Elon Musk tweets Dogecoin support AGAIN as crypto market recovers from $6bn drop after Tesla ban

ELON Musk has again tweeted his support of Dogecoin as the cryptocurrency rose by 17% this weekend following a midweek slump. On Sunday the Tesla founder backed the supposed superior speed and environmental friendliness of DOGE over Bitcoin, tweeting: "Ideally, Doge speeds up block time 10X, increases block size 10X & drops fee 100X. Then it wins hands down.”
Currenciesdailyhodl.com

Crypto Trading Volumes Swell As Numbers for Dogecoin Reportedly Outpace Bitcoin

The recent frenzy surrounding the DOGE memecoin has pushed its trading volume to surpass that of Bitcoin and even some Forex currencies. Fueled by tweets from Elon Musk, Dogecoin has been dominating price charts on most Korean crypto exchanges, leading to a meteoric rise in its price and increased popularity in decentralized media outlets.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Crypto Stocks Dropped Like Rocks Today

The world of cryptocurrencies was thrown for a loop over the weekend as Elon Musk suddenly soured on the industry. That's caused a big drop in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). As I'm writing, Bitcoin is down 9.2% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum is down 9.8%, and Dogecoin is down 7.4%. That puts their loss for the week at 26.4%, 17.1%, and 15.7% respectively.
CollegesWHNT-TV

Student Loan Forgiveness: How to Find Legitimate Resources

Traditionally, this is the time of year when aspiring graduates are eagerly planning their walk across the stage and claim their diploma. Shortly thereafter, the student loan repayment process begins. The Better Business Bureau warns of deceptive scammers and encourages graduates to carefully research trustworthy sources related to federal repayment plans before giving any personal information.
StocksPosted by
Forbes

Dogecoin Stages A Comeback Amid Crypto’s $300 Billion Crash, Soaring 30% As Elon Musk And Coinbase Signal Confidence

The price of dogecoin surged nearly 30% Friday following support from billionaire Elon Musk and an announcement that crypto exchange Coinbase would list the token, a boost that has allowed the volatile asset to reclaim its spot as the fourth most valuable cryptocurrency in an otherwise dismal market still reeling from a $300 billion crash when Musk’s Tesla said it would no longer accept bitcoin as payment.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Crypto price crash: Dogecoin, bitcoin, ethereum and cardano all plunge after Elon Musk tweet

The whole crypto market has crashed after just one tweet from Elon Musk.The tweet announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting bitcoin in payment for its cars, reversing a recent decision that helped push the price of bitcoin to new heights.Mr Musk said that the decision had been made because of the vast amount of energy used by bitcoin. He said that he still thought cryptocurrency “is a good idea on many levels”, that Tesla would use bitcoin again if its energy became more clean, and that it would explore other digital currencies – but that for now Tesla...
StocksCNET

Bitcoin and Dogecoin have roller-coaster week amid Musk tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rocked the cryptocurrency world on Wednesday when he tweeted his company will no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for its vehicles. After Musk shared the news, multiple crypto coins took a dive, including the popular meme coin Dogecoin. Bitcoin's price fell by 14%...