Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

Elon Musk has become one of the world’s richest and most successful entrepreneurs with his commitment to reinventing the electric car and to renewable energy.The billionaire Tesla CEO’s flirtations with cryptocurrency was therefore always problematic.For the Bitcoin industry as a whole is estimated to use the same amount of energy as a the annual amount used by a country the size of Malaysia, according to industry observers.“We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” Mr Musk tweeted on Wednesday.“Cryptocurrency is a good...