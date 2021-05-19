newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Compelling PGA Championship looms at windy Kiawah Island

By Andrew Both
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1Vh4_0a4kbW2v00
May 18, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; General view of tee flag during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The course is immaculate, the weather co-operating and 99 of the world's top 100 players are primed for a mouth-watering PGA Championship starting on Thursday.

The Atlantic will provide a soothing backdrop to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, but nerves will be frayed as the longest course in major history provides an exacting test that will expose any weaknesses.

The course could play as long as 7,876 yards, though PGA of America officials will probably set it up a couple of hundreds yards shorter each day by moving the tees to reduce the length of holes playing into the wind.

A stiff breeze is expected to blow from start to finish and the course will slowly bake out under relentless sunshine unless officials decide to douse it with water.

American Collin Morikawa is defending champion at the second major of the year, which comes hot on the heels of last month's Masters, where Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major title.

"This golf course is going to test your ability to adapt and then be ready for change," Morikawa said on Wednesday.

"You're going to have nine holes that are into (the wind) and nine holes against. How are you going to figure out how to just stay patient and play some great golf?"

American Jordan Spieth is likely to be sentimental fan favourite as he seeks to become the sixth man to complete the modern Grand Slam by winning all four major titles.

Spieth and the other big names -- Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau -- will suck up most of the media and fan attention early -- a dark horse may well emerge to challenge for the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

Unheralded Englishman David Lynn was runner-up to McIlroy in the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

"I definitely have high expectations. I think my game is in

good shape and I think I can get myself in the mix here," said Canadian world 39 Corey Conners, who finished tied for eighth at the Masters.

"There's definitely a lot of trouble lurking out there. It's going to be a battle. Patience is going to be key."

Play will begin on Thursday at 7 a.m. local time (1100 GMT), with the last of the 156 players teeing off at 2.42 p.m.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2012 Pga Championship#World Champion#World History#Pga Of America#Japanese#The Wanamaker Trophy#Englishman#Canadian#Ocean Course#Kiawah Island#American Jordan Spieth#Holes#Major History#Start#Sentimental Fan#Hundreds Yards#Nerves#American Collin Morikawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfprosportsextra.com

PGA Golfer Brooks Koepka’s Wife Is A Perfect 10; Ticket To Tiger Woods PGA Debut Event Sells For Big Money!

Brooks Koepka is currently one of the best golfers in the world and plays on the PGA Tour. In October 2018, he became World Number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the 2018 CJ Cup. He won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously.
GolfFrankfort Times

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
GolfAsbury Park Press

2021 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The second major of 2021 is here as the PGA Tour returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions. Collin Morikawa is the defending PGA...
GolfDaily Progress

Woodberry Forest golfer Benny Haggin ties for medalist honors at VISAA state meet

JAMES CITY — Benny Haggin has accomplished a lot during his high school golf career at Woodberry Forest. The senior added some more hardware to his resume Monday afternoon after earning co-medalist honors at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state golf tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club. Haggin carded...
Golfprosportsextra.com

Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend Is Crazy Hot; Jordan Spieth Makes Bold Remarks About Tiger Woods!

Bryan DeChambeau has won eight times on the PGA Tour including one major championship, the 2020 U.S. Open. As an amateur, DeChambeau became the fifth player in history to win both the NCAA Division I championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year. With his U.S. Open victory he became the third player to have won those three championships, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, and the sixth player to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open.
Rancho Palos Verdes, CAMen's Health

Tiger Woods Is Back on the Golf Course

Things are looking up for Tiger Woods. Over the weekend, the 15-time Major winner shared a photo of himself on crutches with the caption “My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.” Accompanying him in the photo is his pup, Bugs. The golf course in question belongs to Woods. It’s the Jupiter Island Practice facility, and it’s in his backyard.
Kingston Springs, TNvucommodores.com

Off and Running in Kingston Springs

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — Led by Reid Davenport’s six birdies, Vanderbilt got off to an impressive start on the first day of the Kingston Springs Regional at The Golf Club of Tennessee. Davenport shot 6-under-par and is the outright leader going into the second day of the tournament. “I’ve been...
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson’s latest design is a world-class short-game playground

There is perhaps no greater short-game wizard than Phil Mickelson, so why not have Lefty design a full short-game facility for your university? That’s at least part of the thought process for the University of San Diego as Mickelson has been tapped to design a world-class short game facility for the Torero men’s and women’s golf teams.
GolfGolf.com

A five-time major winner is disqualified after shooting a 16-over 87

Yani Tseng, a five-time major winner and a former world No. 1, shot a 16-over 87 during Wednesday’s first round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, then was disqualified after the round when she failed to sign her scorecard. Tseng was listed on the LPGA’s online leaderboard on Thursday as...
Appleton, WIPost-Crescent

2021 PGA Championship odds, predictions and PGA Tour picks

The PGA Championship returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island for the first time since Rory McIlroy's eight-stroke victory in 2012. The second major of 2021 is the fourth of the 2020-21 season. Collin Morikawa looks to defend his first major win from last summer at TPC Harding Park. Below, we look at the 2021 PGA Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed predictions from top model

Dustin Johnson hasn't recorded a top-10 finish in his last six starts, but he still has a comfortable cushion atop the Official World Golf Ranking entering the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Johnson needed to make par on the 18th hole of the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits to win, but grounded his club in the bunker and took a penalty that cost him the tournament. He's finished second in the last two PGA Championships and will try to capture his third title this week. The first 2021 PGA Championship tee times are on Thursday morning.
Golfprosportsextra.com

PGA Golfer John Rahm’s Wife Is Gorgeous; PGA Wells Fargo Championship Purse Payouts!

If you’re not familiar with Jon Rahm, odds are you don’t regularly watch the PGA Tour. Jon was the world number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, having first achieved that rank after winning the Memorial Tournament in July 2020. Rahm was the number one golfer in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for a record 60 weeks. Rahm joined the PGA Tour in 2016, and to date has 5 PGA Tour wins.