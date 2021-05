Fans have waited years for it and ow the big Friends reunion will be premiering on HBO Max this month, and we have all the details on how to watch the epic event. On May 27, fans will get to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunite on-screen, more than 15 years after Friends ended its decade-long run on NBC. The special is an unscripted event, and will not be a new episode of the beloved sitcom.