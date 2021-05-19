JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa 5-19-21

After a virtual program last year, Washington County Hospital and Clinics’ Kidzfest returns to Washington’s Central Park with the theme “Hiking to Health.”. Families can enjoy free activities and learn about health and safety tips, with over 25 booths featuring local businesses and organizations, food vendors, an obstacle course, pony rides, prize drawings and more. WCHC Special Events Coordinator Greta Clemons says the booths will be further spread out to allow for social distancing, with hand sanitizer and hand washing stations provided throughout the park, and face masks strongly encouraged, “There’ll be some fun entertainment this year, which is going to be different from last year. But we will have more of a strolling entertainment aspect of people walking around or just sitting around playing, or we also have a guy walking around doing juggling and plate spinning and balloon animals, things like that.”