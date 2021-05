Two burglary suspects were arrested while they were casing the joint. You would've thought one would be the lookout, while the other found the goods. Not the case, here. Pasco Police caught these two suspects while inside the office building in the 800 block of West Lewis Street on Saturday morning. Officers happened upon the duo at about 7 am, after one of the building's tenants discovered a man-sized hole broken in a glass window, next to the door.