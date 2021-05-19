Hartwick College To Require Vaccines For Fall 2021

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMAZING TEAM dedicated to Making Life Easier for our patients and families facing a serious illness. Helios Care has the following exciting career opportunities: RN Case Manager, FT Staff RN PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p The Registered Nurse provides skilled professional case management and nursing care to the patient/family/caregiver. Minimum Requirements: Current NYS RN Licensure with experience in Hospice/Home Care setting; Bachelor's degree preferred. One to two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Excellent computer and documentation skills. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) - PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p This key direct care member of the inter-disciplinary group who provides skilled nursing care and various services for a patient as necessary to meet the patient s personal needs and to promote comfort. Minimum Requirements: Current Licensure. One - two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Outstanding Clinical Skills. Requirements for all positions: Possess strong understanding of hospice philosophy and issues of death/dying. Must demonstrate excellent observation, verbal and written communication and organization skills, problem-solving skills. Outstanding Customer Service and Phone Skills. Must be willing to travel in our service area. Competitive Salary. Excellent Benefits. Fulfilling Profession. Send resume/letter of intent to: Helios Care Attn: Zoe Aponte, Director of Human Resources 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 E-mail: hr@cahpc.org or fax: 607-433-3673. For more info visit our career center: www.helioscare.org EOE.