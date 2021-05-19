newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Hartwick College To Require Vaccines For Fall 2021

By Vaughn Golden
wskg.org
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleENDWELL, NY (WSKG) — Hartwick College, in Oneonta, will require all students, staff and faculty to receive COVID-19 vaccination before returning to campus during the fall semester. According to a press release issued Wednesday, the college came to the decision after consulting with its Strategic Response Team, which includes staff,...

wskg.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oneonta, NY
Vaccines
Oneonta, NY
Education
City
Oneonta, NY
Oneonta, NY
Health
City
Endwell, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ithaca College#Suny College#College Education#College Students#University Education#School Education#Strategic Response Team#Cornell University#Wskg#Suny Schools#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccination#School Year#Higher Education#Gov Andrew Cuomo#Medical#Fall#Emergency#Disclosure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
FDA
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Governmentsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
Educationallotsego.com

SUNY Oneonta celebrates 2021 graduates

After a tumultuous year, SUNY Oneonta celebrates the graduation of the class of 2021, Saturday, May 15. A virtual graduation highlighted student life, achievements and an acknowledgement of the particular difficulties faced during the past year due to COVID. “Today we acknowledge a major life achievement for not only the...
GovernmentDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
GovernmentMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Societyallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu. LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This...
GovernmentCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
EducationDaily Star

Guest Commentary: Creating a better 'normal' in post-COVID world

The affirmation that all of us must collaborate together in the fight against COVID rings both familiar and true. This mantra has guided the city of Oneonta and SUNY Oneonta in 2021. With the spring semester at its end, we believe our efforts have delivered results of which all of us can be proud. However, to truly mobilize as a force to beat back the pandemic and take on future challenges, colleges and the communities that host them must continue building effective, long-term partnerships.
GovernmentPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
EducationDaily Star

Who's News: May 15-16, 2021

Morris Central School Spanish students were nationally recognized for their excellent performance on the 2021 National Spanish Examinations. Eighth-graders Madison Moore and Mason Linton and high school sophomore Justine Norton all received honorable mentions. Moore and Linton are Spanish I students and Norton takes Spanish III. They are taught by...
EducationDaily Star

Slightly Left of Center: Educators, students have shown resilience

I have been in education for more than 20 years. Sixteen of those years were spent as a teacher in the classroom. The last four years, I have been a building principal. Without a doubt, this past year has been the most difficult time of my career. This year I questioned my ability to lead and my desire to remain in education. At one point my superintendent, checking in on me, asked, “Are you OK?” And truth be told, I wasn’t sure.
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Citizen Online

Gallery: NY selling former SUNY ESF president's house

A 2,600-square-foot home in the town of DeWitt is being auctioned off by the state Office of General Services. The home is the former residence of the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president.
Governmenthudsonvalley360.com

NY to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

New York will adopt the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday. “We have to reopen, we have to reopen smart, we have to reopen with a cautious eye,” Cuomo said. “We have to get back to life and living. And we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, we have to do it quickly and robustly.”
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMA...

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMAZING TEAM dedicated to Making Life Easier for our patients and families facing a serious illness. Helios Care has the following exciting career opportunities: RN Case Manager, FT Staff RN PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p The Registered Nurse provides skilled professional case management and nursing care to the patient/family/caregiver. Minimum Requirements: Current NYS RN Licensure with experience in Hospice/Home Care setting; Bachelor's degree preferred. One to two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Excellent computer and documentation skills. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) - PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p This key direct care member of the inter-disciplinary group who provides skilled nursing care and various services for a patient as necessary to meet the patient s personal needs and to promote comfort. Minimum Requirements: Current Licensure. One - two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Outstanding Clinical Skills. Requirements for all positions: Possess strong understanding of hospice philosophy and issues of death/dying. Must demonstrate excellent observation, verbal and written communication and organization skills, problem-solving skills. Outstanding Customer Service and Phone Skills. Must be willing to travel in our service area. Competitive Salary. Excellent Benefits. Fulfilling Profession. Send resume/letter of intent to: Helios Care Attn: Zoe Aponte, Director of Human Resources 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 E-mail: hr@cahpc.org or fax: 607-433-3673. For more info visit our career center: www.helioscare.org EOE.
Governmentwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Government13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Governmentallotsego.com

Oneonta city school district holds vaccine clinic

A school based COVID-19 vaccination program for students is being established by the Oneonta city School District in partnership with the Otsego County Department of Health. Students ages 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccination at no cost. According to a survey organized by the Oneonta...