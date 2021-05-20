Arkansas Survival Ketchup Desygner/Virginia Watkins

Arkansas survival ketchup

Arkansans, are you having trouble finding ketchup in your local supermarket store? Don't fret about it and certainly don't go spending a fortune for a bottle of it either. Instead, make this Arkansas survival ketchup. This recipe is easy, delicious, and can be made in less than 30 minutes. Yes! The hunt for ketchup is now over!

Times are getting harder, and finding ketchup in the supermarket is near to impossible these days. Who would have thought that there would ever be a ketchup shortage in 2021? Today, allow me to teach you how to make a delicious, alternative to store-bought ketchup. Regardless of when there's a shortage of ketchup or not, you'll still want to make some Arkansas survival ketchup to keep on hand. It's simple and delightfully easy to make. Who knows, maybe you will love it so much that you'll never want to buy store-bought again.

This recipe is sugar-free, but you can use sugar if that's what you have on hand. Unlike a lot of store-bought ketchup, this recipe doesn't have corn syrup as the main ingredient. It doesn't have corn syrup in it at all.

Arkansas survival ketchup

INGREDIENTS:

2- 6 ounces cans of tomato paste

1/2 cup sugar-free pancake syrup, or honey

1/2 cup lemon or lime juice

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons Splenda

3/4 tsp seasoning salt

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium saucepan combine all the list of ingredients. Place over medium heat, stir until all ingredients are incorporated well and are smooth.

When the mixture comes to a boil, reduce the heat down to the lowest setting. Now, simmer for about fifteen minutes. Stir the tomato mixture often so that it won't stick or scorch.

After fifteen minutes, remove the pan from the heat, and let it cool. Once the ketchup has cooled completely pour it up into a mason jar, or ketchup bottle, place the lid on, then store your Arkansas survival ketchup in the refrigerator.

A few other tricks to making homemade ketchup

If you don't have tomato paste, but you do have tomatoes (fresh, or canned) , place as many as you need in a saucepan, and cook them down. (If the tomatoes are fresh you'll need to skin them first. If using canned tomatoes, drain as much juice from them as possible.) After about thirty minutes has passed let the tomatoes cool completely. Next, add the cooled tomatoes into a blender or food processor. Pulse the tomatoes until they are smooth and have zero clumps. Once this process is completed add the tomato mixture back into the saucepan, cook, stirring constantly on medium heat for about fifteen minutes. This process will thicken up your homemade tomato paste. After this is completed, add in all the ingredients above and follow the instructions. Of course, tomato sauce can also be used as another option. If using any of these methods you may want to add two tablespoons of brown sugar to not only help with the thickness but also add more flavor.

If all else fails, (as a last resort) if you have cans of tomato soup you can use them to make ketchup. The flavor will be a bit different, however, it still will taste good in the end process. This method will make thinner homemade ketchup. So, skip adding any water if making ketchup in this method. The tomato soup already has plenty of liquid in it and you will only want to add about a teaspoon of lemon or lime juice when making the ketchup this way. (Yes! One can of tomato soup may be used as a substitution for one cup of tomato sauce, and one-fourth cup of water.)