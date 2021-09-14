City’s biggest food festival, Taste of Charlotte, moves to fall, new location

(Courtesy Taste of Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Great news foodies and festivalgoers: Taste of Charlotte is back in 2021.

The annual three-day festival was postponed twice last year before organizers canceled plans entirely because of the pandemic.

[ ALSO READ: Carolina Renaissance Festival set to return this fall ]

This year, the festival moves from summer to fall, and has a new home as well. The event will be held Oct. 1-3 at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.

The festival offers more than 100 menu items for sampling from a collection of Charlotte-area restaurants along with a mix of family entertainment, shopping, live music and activities for kids.

Admission is free. Festivalgoers can purchase coins for restaurant samples, drinks and activities.

Festival hours are from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to tasteofcharlotte.com.

(WATCH: Music venues, sporting events set COVID-19 protocols)

Cox Media Group