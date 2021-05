CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Nebraska track and field freshman Maddie Harris won the Big Ten Outdoor Championships javelin title on the final day of the meet on Sunday at Demirjian Park. Harris, a second-year Husker competing for the first time collegiately outdoors, set a new personal best of 183-10 (56.05m) to win the event going away. Her new PR was more than 15 feet better than her previous best and moved her up to No. 2 in school history. She now ranks sixth in the NCAA this season, and her mark surpassed the U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying standard. Harris continued the Huskers' success in the javelin in the Big Ten Conference. The NU women have won five of the last seven Big Ten javelin titles.