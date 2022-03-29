11 best grills perfect for 2022 BBQs, according to celebrity chefs

The weather is warming up, and that means it’s time to welcome some outdoor fun, such as beach trips , hot tub relaxation and backyard vibes .

To properly ring in the warm weather season, we only thought it was best to share the best grills currently on the market — you don’t want to fall short when cooking your go-to meats and veggies.

Since grilling is no joke, The Post decided to tap into celebrity chefs to get the lowdown on their favorite grills. Plus, their best tips or hacks to make your at-home barbecue smokin’ hot and better than ever before.

See below for the best charcoal, gas wood-burning grills and more to turn your backyard or patio into your own five-star restaurant, as recommended by celeb chefs.

Shopping for grills can become overwhelming, as there are so many options to choose from. Luckily, our TV personality, executive producer, author and host of the History Channel series, “Adam Eats the 80s,” Adam Richman , broke them down for us.

Gas: A gas grill is “pretty much an outdoor version of the burners you have on your stove,” according to Richman. “Turn on the gas, click the igniter and off you go. [They’re] really good grills for beginners or people who just want to get the show on the road.”

When it comes to finding your perfect grill, it all depends on what you desire.

“If you want that iconic backyard BBQ flavor, I’d suggest purchasing a charcoal grill,” explained Kardea Brown , a contemporary Southern cook of Gullah Geechee descent and host of both Food Network’s “Delicious Miss Brown” and “The Great Soul Food Cook Off.” “If you want more of an even cook and to control your temperature quickly, I’d suggest purchasing a gas grill.”

On the other hand, Melissa Cookston , a seven time World BBQ Champion and member of the BBQ Hall of Fame, always looks for quality, build and lifetime warranties first. Cookston also explains that a good grill will be “air tight,” allowing you to specifically control the amount of air that reaches the fire box.

Lastly, Richman suggests opting for a grill that fits your space and style.

“It’s better to invest in a better quality, smaller grill then to get something gigantic for a flex,” said Richman. “Make sure it fits your space but also gives you ample room to work around it.”

When it’s all said and done, a “good” grill is one that fits your needs — and all of our experts agree.

So don’t get caught up in what others have or what others are saying. Opt for a choice that meets both your grilling and space needs.

For a classic outdoor grill that comes with a charcoal taste and an expert recommendation, look no further.

“I am a big fan of Weber products and [have owned] a Weber charcoal grill for more than five years,” said Brown. “Weber stands out amongst their competitors because they have a proven track record for making quality grills.”

If you love the sound of a sizzling grill and low prices, head over to Amazon where this grill awaits.

A gas grill is another option if you don’t want to dirty your hands with black charcoal. Head to the Home Depot for this Weber model, which has three high-quality burners and can cook up to 15 medium-sized burgers at a time. Make sure to invite celebrity chef Amanda Freitag to your barbecue, as this is her favorite for outdoor cooking.

“The grill I have cooked on the most (being a city girl) is my mom’s Weber propane grill in her backyard,” said Amanda Freitag , a chef and judge on the Food Network show “Chopped.”

“The best part about the Weber grill is that I can create different levels of heat just like I could on the stove. I make a hot spot for searing and getting grill marks, have a medium low heat for finishing and then move to the upper shelf for holding. You can cook just about anything on that grill.”

Cookston is head-over-heels for the only American-made ceramic Kamado grill, and so are we.

“Round Kamado grills are built for consistent heat, and they are amazing,” said Cookston. “The Primo will put in heat deflectors and cook an amazing pork butt or brisket over eight hours. Or, put in a firebox divider and reverse-sear steaks or grill burgers with a finishing zone.”

Not much is impossible with a great grill and some propane.

“Restaurant Impossible” host and celebrity chef Robert Irvine uses a built-in Coyote gas grill at home and suggests a couple of seasoning tips if you’re cooking meat.

“Add salt and pepper just before grilling, after the steak comes out of the marinade,” suggests Irvine. “Steak doesn’t spend long on the grill, so paprika boosts its open-fire flavor.”

To get in on the grilling action, head over to Amazon and pick one up. Virtually we mean, as you’ll be happy to know the 640-square-inch grill will be safely delivered to your home.

Break out the cast iron and some of your prime cuts of meat for this high-powered, stainless steel beauty.

Pat LaFrieda of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors knows a thing or two about cooking up some steaks, so if they say it’s the best grill in the game, we trust it.

“Placing a cast iron skillet on the grill and preheating it allows you to cook steaks and burgers with a great sear,” said LaFrieda, who uses a Lynx gas grill. “If the skillet sizzles when a drop of water hits it, then it’s ready to cook on.”

“In a past life, I must have been a pyromaniac because I love lots of wood flames,” joked Cookston. But this Argentinian-style grill is no joke.

You can cook with wood-fired coals to create the perfect flavor, while the grill allows you to move the grates up or down to adjust for the heat.

“I can grill hot and fast, or I can slow cook the Argentinian way by moving the grate to get just the right amount of heat,” said Cookston. “This is what drives the fire goddess in me! I love cooking on it!”

Do you like green eggs and ham?

Now you can have a Big Green Egg to grill your ham and everything else, with this charcoal grill with a very appropriate name. What’s even better is this grill is the go-to for both celebrity chefs Alex Guarnashelli and Harold Dieterle .

“I love a Big Green Egg and any outdoor grill with a lid,” said Guarnashelli, a chef mentor on “Worst Cooks in America.” “We smoke a lot of things from turkey legs to ribs to pizza crusts on the Egg. The regular grill we use a lot for weeknight meals; burgers, fish, vegetables. The grill provides distinctive flavors (charred, smoky) that I associate with summertime.”

On the other hand, Dieterle, who is famous for being on “Top Chef,” says his favorite method to grilling fish is a slow grill over charcoal using the Big Green Egg.

“Slow cook the fish filets over vegetables at 350F on the grill. The flavor from the charcoal really comes through and the fish is cooked very gently and indirectly over fire,” he told The Post. “This is a dish I’d love to do on a restaurant menu, but it doesn’t really work on a gas grill, which is what most restaurants have.”

If you have the gift of grilling and patience, this one is for you.

The Char-griller Akorn is a powerhouse for flavors and a dream come true for those with little outdoor counter space, as it comes with two side panels for the ultimate grilling station. It also comes with a glowing recommendation from a James Beard Award-winning chef.

“My favorite home grill is the Char-griller Akorn. It’s great for smoking short ribs, cooking pizza, or charring cauliflower because it holds heat incredibly well,” said Justin Smillie , renowned chef at Il Buco Alimentari Market. “That’s why it’s also important you don’t open and close your grill too many times while cooking. Just be patient.”

“Pellet grills are about as ‘set it and forget it’ as you can get,” shared Cookston, and that’s why we love this Traeger pick.

“The Traeger has a a fully insulated cooking chamber for heat retention, enclosed grease catcher, downdraft exhaust system that helps keep the temperature consistent throughout the cooking chamber and the best app in the business to allow you to monitor your cook from anywhere,” continued Cookston. “I cook a ton of things on my Traeger, especially when I’m needing to multitask.”

James Beard Award winner and “The Final Table” celebrity chef Timothy Hollingsworth is another lover of the Traeger.

“My wife and I both have big families, so when everyone gets together it is super helpful to have a grill that can fit a lot at once,” says Hollingsworth, who cut his teeth as a chef at The French Laundry. “The 1300 has three tiers ideal for long smokes like brisket, ribs, etc. It also has a super-smoke setting which is great when you want to get a nice smoke inside those thicker steaks and use a reverse sear technique.”

Australian chef and restaurateur Curtis Stone recommended the PortaSpit to the Post, who happened to be using this grill just 40 minutes before our interview.

“It’s easy to assemble and you put some charcoal in the base of it and light it. I’m just using that lump charcoal that you get at the grocery store,” Stone explained. “The key to it is to let it burn down first, and let the flame disappear before you load it up with your meat. Then you really don’t do much. It turns it for you, and it slowly cooks it as it turns. If it flares up too much, you just spritz your coals out a little.”

If you don’t have a yard or place to set up a spit, Stone recommends using his line of cookware, entitled the Dura-pan .

“You can get them ripping hot, all the way to 400 degrees to get that really crisp sear. And being nonstick, the clean up is an absolute breeze,” Stone said.

“Look, I know that a pizza oven is not really considered a grill,” Cookston said, “But this thing will fire up to 1000 degrees in 30 minutes!”

Because of it’s high heat settings, you can cook pizza, wood-fired lasagna, wood-roast salmon, steaks and more. “It’s really an amazing piece of Italian craftsmanship, and both beautiful to look and cook with on my patio,” said Melissa.

