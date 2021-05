MURRAY – Local restaurants have a chance to receive assistance through a U.S. Small Business Administration program that opened up this week. The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce said in a newsletter that the SBA’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) opened to applications on Monday. The RRF was established by the American Rescue Plan Act, and the online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted. The chamber encourages members to act quickly, and said SBA recommends qualifying applicants prepare by: