Trader Joe's wants to give your toast a summer-friendly makeover with its new Pineapple Fruit Spread. Though berries are usually the star ingredient of any fruit spread, this new pineapple-infused creation makes a solid case for a topical toast topper. The secret to Trader Joe's Pineapple Fruit Spread is that the pineapple is also paired with coconut milk and "together, the power of pineapple and coconut combine into a luscious, piña colada-esque flavor profile that brings a touch of tropicality to anything it's added to." So whether you're slathering it on a bagel, using it to make a cheesecake, or even blending it into your favorite smoothie, this tangy fruit spread is perfect for summer snacking.