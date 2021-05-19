Got picky eaters? This Instant Pot Ziti will be their favorite meal

I think we all know that the goal when cooking ribs is to end up with meat that’s tender and falling off the bone – the question is, how do you go about getting there? While some people swear by their smoker, others are absolutely certain that their slow cooker is the best method… There’s about as many opinions out there as there are ways to cook ribs, so we set out to compare three standard methods to see which one truly turned out the best fall-off-the-bone spare ribs. We tried the Instant Pot, the slow cooker, and the oven all with the same ingredients to see which one won out. Take a look to see which method worked best!