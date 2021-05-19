Got picky eaters? This Instant Pot Ziti will be their favorite meal

It’s 10:45 p.m., and I am eating Lucky Charms. Dinner leftovers are cooled and in the refrigerator. Beside me, the dishwasher hums along, taking with it the smells of grilled salmon and asparagus. In the past, the running dishwasher heralded the close of the day. I would stand in my clean kitchen and enjoy the quiet swishing before heading off to read or knit. Tonight, however, the dishwasher covers the sound of me raiding the cabinets. I am not hungry, but I long for the hardened, yet slippery sweetness of dehydrated marshmallows and the sogginess of oat cereal. Despite my efforts to ignore the craving, the call of the red Family Size box with the cartoon leprechaun on it is too strong, and here I am, leaning against the kitchen counter rather than sitting down so as to avoid committing to eating when I should be asleep. If I’m not sitting at the table, it’s not a real meal, right?