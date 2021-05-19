newsbreak-logo
About Town: A Motown musical at Circa '21, learn about the Mississippi River on the Channel Cat, and more

Quad-Cities Times
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a fun, frothy night full of '60s pop music? Head to Circa '21 and check out the show, "Beehive: The '60s Musical." With big voices and big hairdos, Beehive features nonstop hits from early decade bubble gum classics to the explosive late '60s soul sound. The show pays tribute to Brenda Lee, The Supremes, Connie Francis, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin, among others.

