newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini + Blake Shelton will contribute country performances during ‘The Voice’ finale

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current season of The Voice will reach an epic, two-hour conclusion when the finale airs next Tuesday, featuring special performances from a wide array of stars. Among those in country music will be Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, who are booked to perform their current singles “Country Again” and “half of my hometown,” respectively. It’ll be a return to the show for Kelsea, who sat in for coach Kelly Clarkson during this season’s Battle Rounds.

941theduke.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Nick Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#Pop Stars#Pop Music#Nbc#Abc Audio#Team John Legend#Voice#Special Performances#Pop Superstar#Team Nick Jonas#Coach Kelly Clarkson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Blake Shelton Made 'Voice' Fans Emotional After Gushing About Gwen Stefani on the Show

When Blake Shelton looks back at his time as a coach on The Voice, he has countless memories with his fiancée Gwen Stefani. Best known as the most successful coach on the NBC singing competition series, the country music star has also earned a reputation for being a jokester. But when he was asked on Monday’s Voice special Road to Lives - 10th Anniversary Edition what the best part of being on the show has been, Blake put all quips aside and shared how grateful he is that the opportunity led him to Gwen.
CelebritiesPopculture

Thomas Rhett Reveals How Wife Lauren Akins Gave Him the Okay to Share Pregnancy News

Thomas Rhett shared some big news over the weekend during a concert at Billy Bob's Texas, telling fans that he and wife Lauren Akins are expecting their fourth daughter. In a post on Instagram after the fact, the "Country Again" singer revealed that he wasn't planning on sharing the news but decided to do so after getting the okay from his wife just before he played his new song "To the Guys That Date My Girls."
CelebritiesABC News

Country star Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins expecting 4th child

Thomas Rhett had the perfect way to celebrate Mother's Day. The country star announced Sunday that his family of five is adding one more, revealing he and wife Lauren Akins are expecting another little girl. "Well... we are pregnant again," gushed Thomas while sharing a picture of him and Lauren...
Celebritiesk100country.com

Thomas Rhett Recently Sang On The Tonight Show & Chatted With Ellen

Did you catch Thomas Rhett‘s recent TV appearances at the end of last week?. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he sang his current single at country radio, and the title track to his new album, “Country Again.”. Check out the performance here…. And then on The Ellen DeGeneres...
RelationshipsABC Action News

Country Star Thomas Rhett helping your kids #Getoutside

Between online school, gaming and TV, our kids are spending hours (maybe days) cooped up inside staring at a screen. We all know some of the benefits of fresh air and time outdoors, but studies show that actually spending time outside builds confidence in kids, promotes happiness and creativity, teaches responsibility and even reduces stress and fatigue.
Musicwbch.com

Thomas Rhett is 'Country Again' on the 'Billboard' 200

Thomas Rhett has scored his fifth top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 with his new album, Country Again: Side A. The project -- the first installment of a two-part release -- debuted at #10 following its April 30 release. It also entered the Billboard Top Country Albums chart at number two.
MusicPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

2021 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the list of 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees. The network announced the full list of nominations for this year's awards show on Thursday morning (May 13). Morris and Lambert each earned four 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations: Both are nominated in Video of the...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Are Expecting Their Fourth Daughter

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are adding a fourth baby to their family. The singer shared the big news onstage during his show at the Fort Worth, Texas, honky-tonk Billy Bob's on Saturday night (May 8). The set was one of a string of shows Rhett booked for Billy Bob's in May -- some of his first full-band live shows since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MusicBusiness Insider

LiveXLive To Exclusively Stream The iHeartCountry Album Release Party With Blake Shelton In Celebration Of "Body Language"

IHeartMedia presents the "iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Blake Shelton," an exclusive live event on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate his new album, "Body Language," set to be released on May 21 via Warner Music Nashville. Hosted by Bobby Bones, the event will feature an exclusive interview with Shelton, and a much anticipated intimate performance.
MusicPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini Co-Hosting 2021 CMT Music Awards

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the 2021 CMT Music Awards, the network announced on Wednesday (May 12). The annual country music event is set for June 9. Brown also co-hosted the postponed 2020 CMT Music Awards ceremony in October, with Ashley McBryde and actor Sarah Hyland, but it will be Ballerini's first time helming the awards show. Producers say in a press release that the "dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises."