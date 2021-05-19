Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini + Blake Shelton will contribute country performances during ‘The Voice’ finale
The current season of The Voice will reach an epic, two-hour conclusion when the finale airs next Tuesday, featuring special performances from a wide array of stars. Among those in country music will be Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, who are booked to perform their current singles “Country Again” and “half of my hometown,” respectively. It’ll be a return to the show for Kelsea, who sat in for coach Kelly Clarkson during this season’s Battle Rounds.941theduke.com