Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini + Blake Shelton will contribute country performances during ‘The Voice’ finale

When Blake Shelton looks back at his time as a coach on The Voice, he has countless memories with his fiancée Gwen Stefani. Best known as the most successful coach on the NBC singing competition series, the country music star has also earned a reputation for being a jokester. But when he was asked on Monday’s Voice special Road to Lives - 10th Anniversary Edition what the best part of being on the show has been, Blake put all quips aside and shared how grateful he is that the opportunity led him to Gwen.