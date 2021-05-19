Sergio Reguilon endures HORRID first half for Tottenham in their Premier League clash with Aston Villa as he scores an outrageous own goal before his clearance falls to Ollie Watkins who scores a second for the visitors

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon had a 45 minutes to forget on Wednesday night after he played a major role in both of Aston Villa's first-half goals in their Premier League encounter.

Steven Bergwijn fired Spurs in front but were pegged back by two Villa goals before half-time, both of which were Reguilon's fault.

The left back first produced an outrageous sliced clearance from 15 yards that left Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris helpless before then seeing his clearance fall straight to Ollie Watkins who scored a second for the visitors.

