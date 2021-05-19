newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Sergio Reguilon endures HORRID first half for Tottenham in their Premier League clash with Aston Villa as he scores an outrageous own goal before his clearance falls to Ollie Watkins who scores a second for the visitors

By Max Winters For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 hours ago

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon had a 45 minutes to forget on Wednesday night after he played a major role in both of Aston Villa's first-half goals in their Premier League encounter.

Steven Bergwijn fired Spurs in front but were pegged back by two Villa goals before half-time, both of which were Reguilon's fault.

The left back first produced an outrageous sliced clearance from 15 yards that left Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris helpless before then seeing his clearance fall straight to Ollie Watkins who scored a second for the visitors.

More to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G40Cb_0a4gjsYH00
Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon had a 45 minutes to forget against Aston Villa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWsfT_0a4gjsYH00
The left back produced an outrageous sliced clearance from 15 yards that beat Huge Lloris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aNfL_0a4gjsYH00
His clearance then fell straight to Ollie Watkins who scored a second goal for the visitors
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
67K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Bergwijn
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Ollie Watkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Own Goal#Tottenham#Spurs#Half Time#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa midfielder McGinn: Watkins no cheat

John McGinn insists Aston Villa teammate Ollie Watkins is 'no cheat'. The Englishman was shown his second yellow card for simulation in the loss to Manchester United on Tuesday. "I think it was more me and the other lads claiming for a penalty," said McGinn. "From where I was looking...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Ian Wright makes England claim concerning Calvert-Lewin and Watkins

Ian Wright has told Match of the Day that he would probably take Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of Ollie Watkins if he could only take one to Euro 2020 this summer. It has been a fantastic season for Watkins in his first year at Aston Villa. He has scored 14 goals in the Premier League, and he recently made a scoring debut for England.
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

Toffees’ trouble at home continues

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Everton duo Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave England manager Gareth Southgate cause for optimism in the visitors’ 2-1 win at Goodison Park. The result, Villa’s first victory on the ground since 2008, put a huge dent in the Toffees’ Champions League hopes. And...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith heaps praise on 'outstanding' Ollie Watkins after his goal in victory at Everton... as Martin Keown backs the in-form striker to win a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith is delighted with the progress striker Ollie Watkins has made this season and felt his performance in the 2-1 victory at Everton was one of his best. The newly-capped England international's 15th club goal of the season was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 20th...
Sportsonefootball.com

Ollie Watkins Should Be A Transfer Liverpool Avoid

The transfer rumour mill has gone into overdrive in the last few weeks. Liverpool — like every other club — have had several players linked with a move to Anfield. The latest name to be mentioned in the same breath as the Reds is Aston Villa forward, Ollie Watkins. Football Insider claims that the six-time European Cup winners are interested in adding the former Brentford forward to their attacking stock in the summer transfer window.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Transfer Talks: Potential Aston Villa Attacking Targets

The summer transfer window is fast approaching, and Premier League clubs should be drawing up potential targets. One story that should be interesting to follow involves Aston Villa. Having secured their place in the Premier League for next season, Villa will need to bring in reinforcements to push for a...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Everton 1-2 Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi stuns Toffees with late curling strike to dent their European ambitions after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header cancelled out Ollie Watkins' opener

Carlo Ancelotti has masterminded plenty of wins at the San Siro and Bernabeu in his stellar career but Goodison Park is giving him a whole heap of trouble. The Italian has dreamed of taking Everton into the Champions League and boasts one of the best away records in the Premier League.
Premier LeagueBBC

Everton 1-2 Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi scores late winner for visitors

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says his side missed a big opportunity to stay in contention for a finish in the European places as the Toffees lost at home to Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi's superb second-half strike secured victory for the visitors and dealt a significant blow to Everton's chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Everton vs Aston Villa: Live | Blues lose 2-1 late

Fulltime Thoughts - Spineless performance from Everton, and not for the first time this season at an empty Goodison. A deserved defeat, and no more excuses will be tolerated from either Ancelotti or his players. 90+3’ - There’s the final whistle, and the better side have won. Everton will not...
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

Report: Aston Villa 1 United 3

Manchester United once again came from behind on the road to take all three points at Aston Villa. — The hosts had taken the lead in the first half courtesy of Bertrand Traore, but a much-improved United grabbed three in the second period to emerge from Villa Park with a 3-1 win.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Late Aston Villa stunner dents fading Champions League hopes of Everton

Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi produced a sublime finish to cap off a thrilling encounter that severely dented the Champions League aspirations of Everton. With Everton’s hopes of securing a top four finish fading fast, the onus was on the Toffees to push the tempo. The opening 10 minutes produced an even contest with possession split evenly, but the deadlock would soon be broken through the irrepressible Ollie Watkins.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa goalscorer Watkins: We deserved win at Everton

Aston Villa goalscorer Ollie Watkins says they deserved their 2-1 win at Everton. Watkins and Anwar El Ghazi struck on Saturday. He later said, "I thought we were really good today. Our build-up from the back was better than usual, we've been working on that this week. We were looking to get up the pitch gradually rather than going too gung-ho.