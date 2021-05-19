newsbreak-logo
Government

International Paper Awards $6000 Grant to 'Imagination Library'

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 2 hours ago

The United Way of Greater Oswego County, (UWGOC), a partner of The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC), was recently awarded a $6,000 grant from the International Paper Foundation for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program, which is offered through LCOC. Paul Gugel, LCOC president, said that the Imagination Library is...

www.iheartoswego.com
Oswego County, NY
Society
Oswego County, NY
Government
County
Oswego County, NY
Person
Dolly Parton
#Computer Literacy#Health Literacy#Financial Literacy#Economy#Charity#Community Health Services#Information Services#Imagination Library#Lcoc#The Imagination Library#United Way Of#Literacy Services#Basic Literacy#Purchase Books#Improving Literacy#Workforce Literacy#Uwgoc Executive Director#Success
Related
Governmentiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Oswego County Community Foundation (Oswego Foundation) is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Oswego County. The grant application deadline is July 15, 2021. Proposals are encouraged from a variety of program areas including education, health, social services, arts and culture, civic concerns and preservation of historic resources....
Governmentnny360.com

OCO welcomes new board officers

FULTON – As part of its first ever virtual annual meeting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced a new slate of officers to lead its board of directors. John Zanewych, owner of Big John Sales, Inc. will serve as the new board president. A very active community member, Zanewych has been a member of the OCO Board of Directors since 2014 and is also a board member for both the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County and Farnham Family Services.
Governmentiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Government

2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

SANDY CREEK — In the wake of the cancellation of Oswego’s Harborfest, Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row. The fair — which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-8 — was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

2021 CAC Returning Board Members and Officers of Board

At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire congratulated all of the returning Officers of the Board including; John Zanewych as President, Doran Edmond as Vice-President (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as Treasurer and Danielle Hayden as Secretary. Executive Director Tory L....
Lifestyleiheartoswego.com

Renzi Foodservice Lends Support to OCO Virtual Trivia Contest

Renzi Foodservice has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Virtual Trivia Contest. The event will be held Thursday, May 20, beginning at 6:00 p.m. OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest offers teams of up to 10 people the chance to enjoy some friendly, COVID free, competition...
Educationnny360.com

ECHS program helping students find career, educational pathways

FULTON - A partnership between Cayuga Community College and several school districts and community agencies in Oswego County continues to pave the way for high school students to get a head-start on their college education and local employment. Started in 2018, the Early College High School (ECHS) program housed at...
Governmentnny360.com

Oswego County launches recognition program during National Volunteer Month

OSWEGO — April was recognized as National Volunteer Month and communities across the U.S. are taking another opportunity to thank people for their sacrifice and endurance. “I’ve said this before,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Public health is not a ‘9-to-5’ job, and we simply could not do all that we have been able to without the generosity of time and effort from our volunteers. For the last year, they have joined us to answer calls to the phone bank, conduct contact tracing and other office tasks, work the many vaccination and testing clinics we’ve held, and donated homemade masks for the community. Without them, these critical operations would not run as smoothly as they have.”
EducationPosted by
Oswego County Today

Graduating High School Seniors Honored By Oswego Rotary Club

OSWEGO – The Oswego Rotary Club continues its long tradition of presenting scholarships to four outstanding 2021 graduates of the Oswego City School District. The action marked the 94th anniversary of the club’s founding and continued its collaboration with the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Pathfinder Bank, whose financial contributions help support the awards.
BusinessPosted by
Oswego County Today

Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online In June

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
GovernmentPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Federal Credit Union Sponsors OCO Virtual Trivia Night May 20

FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Virtual Trivia Contest. Scheduled for Thursday, May 20, beginning at 6 p.m., OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest offers teams of up to 10 people the chance to enjoy some friendly competition as they pool their trivia knowledge to answer questions on a wide range of topics such as history, sports, geography, entertainment and much more. The contest will consist of four rounds of questions.
Governmentnny360.com

Friday update: Oswego County virus cases up 20 to 7,927

OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, May 14, that 20 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,927. There are currently 158 active positive cases. The...
SocietyPosted by
Oswego County Today

OCO Honors Greater Syracuse Association Of REALTORS®

FULTON – More than 20 years ago the Oswego County Chapter of Realtors began a mission to make the holiday season a little brighter for homeless youth in need in our community. Under the direction of Marilyn Boyzuick the group created and orchestrated an auction to benefit Oswego County Opportunities...
Governmentoswegocountynewsnow.com

Nominate your vet for Oswego County 2021 Veteran of the Year

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Veterans’ Service Agency is accepting nominations for the 2021 Oswego County Veteran of the Year Award. Nominees may be on active duty or honorably separated from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard. They must also live in Oswego County. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 30.
Governmentiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Now Boasts Combined 14 NYS and World Record Fish

Oswego County’s Tourism office recently interviewed Theresa Caputo of Jupiter, Florida, about her September 2020 fishing trip that resulted in two International Game Fish Association (IGFA) World Records. The interview can be viewed on the Oswego County Tourism YouTube channel, @OswegoCountyTourism, and on Facebook @OswegoCountyFishing. Theresa caught her first world...
SocietyPosted by
Oswego County Today

June Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order June Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, June 4. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
EducationSUNY Oswego

Oswego to hold 8 in-person Commencement ceremonies this weekend

SUNY Oswego will hold a series of celebrations for its Class of 2021 graduates across eight Commencement ceremonies May 14, 15 and 16 in the Marano Campus arena and convocation hall. “In what has been an unprecedented, challenging year, it is more important than ever to celebrate the perseverance, hard...
Governmentnny360.com

Oswego County joins the campaign to recognize Purple Heart recipients

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed this county a “Purple Heart County” at its April meeting. It also designated that day, April 15, to remember and recognize veterans who have received the Purple Heart Medal. “Veterans have paid a high price to protect our way of life and defend...