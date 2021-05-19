newsbreak-logo
California Government

El Centro's José Trujillo retires after 30 years of service

By Joselito N. Villero
thedesertreview.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEL CENTRO — Council members presented a plaque of recognition to a city employee, who had dedicated more than 30 years of his career to the City of El Centro, during the Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, May 18, at City Hall. Mayor Cheryl Viegas-Walker read the inscription on the plaque...

#Retirement#City Hall#Council Members#Ii#City Of El Centro#Mayor Viegas Walker#Home#Appreciation Award#All Around Maintenance#Recognition#Maintenance Work
