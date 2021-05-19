newsbreak-logo
The Revolution Will Be Livestreamed: Nicole Kornher-Stace’s

By Molly Templeton
Tor.com
Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve not yet read Nicole Kornher-Stace’s novels Archivist Wasp and Latchkey, I’d like to strongly encourage you to do so. It’s not because they’re connected to Firebreak—to my surprise and delight, they are, though Firebreak is a standalone—but because they’re just so good. Immersive, dark, vivid, imaginative and eerie, they follow one young woman in a post-apocalyptic world where her task is two-pronged: survive, and catch ghosts.

