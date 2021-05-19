newsbreak-logo
California Crime & Safety

Update: 1 Dead, 3 Hospitalized In Hit-And-Run Collision Tuesday Evening

By Bay City News Service
SFGate
 2 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A hit-and-run collision near San Francisco City Hall on Tuesday evening left a 29-year-old woman dead and three other people hospitalized, police said. The collision was reported around 7 p.m. at Polk and Hayes streets, just a block south of City Hall, involving two vehicles and pedestrians. The San Francisco medical examiner's office has identified the woman who died as Lovisa Svallingson but did not provide a city of residence for her.

