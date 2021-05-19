newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaelon Darden Signs Rookie Contract With Buccaneers

By Zach Goodall
Posted by 
AllBucs
AllBucs
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uZrp_0a4ghKuV00

The Buccaneers signed their fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, to his four-year rookie contract on Tuesday, the team announced. T

The team does not make contract details available for signings, but Spotrac estimates that Darden will earn nearly $4.2 million over the course of his deal in accordance with the NFL's rookie wage scale.

Tampa Bay traded up to select Darden with its first pick on the third day of this year's draft, identifying the North Texas product as not only a speedy playmaker for the Buccaneers offense but also a potential big-play threat on special teams.

Darden, 5-foot-9, 174 pounds, finished his career with the Mean Green 230 career receptions for 2,782 yards and 38 touchdowns. He added 8.9 yards on average across 35 career punt returns, scoring once on an 81-yard return during his freshman season. Darden ranked second in the nation in receiving touchdowns during the 2020 season with 19.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke highly of Darden throughout the team's two-day rookie minicamp last week, acknowledging that Darden took every available rep as a receiver and a punt returner.

“He’s super quick and fast," Arians described Darden. "He’s a little thicker than I thought he was going to be when I watched him. He catches punts very easily and catches the football extremely easily. He can be very explosive.”

Three of Tampa Bay's draft picks remain unsigned: First round edge rusher Joe Tryon, second-round quarterback Kyle Trask, and third-round offensive lineman Robert Hainsey.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason workouts and other news and analysis.

AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
53
Followers
97
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Draft#Punt Returner#Punt Returns#Tampa Bay#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Touchdowns#Punts#Special Teams#Signings#Contract Details#Green#North Texas#Estimates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Sign Quarterback Ryan Griffin for Third Time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed quarterback Ryan Griffin to a new deal, the team announced Tuesday morning. As per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed. This is an important move at the quarterback position because prior to the signing, starting quarterback Tom Brady was the...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Brown's Lawsuit Not the Deciding Factor in Negotiations With Buccaneers

On Wednesday, representatives of free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown and Britney Taylor confirmed that civil litigations stemming from alleged sexual assault incidents in 2017 and 2018 have ceased following a settlement. Brown most recently played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, signing midseason after the court date for this case was postponed until 2021.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Fits: Florida QB Kyle Trask

When Jason Licht and Bruce Arians have met with the media throughout the offseason, they've both made clear that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will stick to their board in the upcoming NFL Draft. No position is off the table, in any round. Both Licht and Arians have flirted with the...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Buccaneers NFL Draft: Licht Assesses Edge Rushers, Defensive Line

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been open and honest about their plans for the 2021 NFL Draft this offseason since the free agency period came and went. With all 22 starters as well as key depth players from last season on the roster for another run, the Buccaneers plan to draft with the future in mind.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Draft Prospects 'Excited' to Meet With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Licht has seen it all as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, at least when it comes to draft selections. He's owned the No. 1 pick in the draft before, and he'll make the 32nd selection this year after the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV in February. Not that...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TE Cameron Brate Agree to Restructured Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and tight end Cameron Brate have agreed to restructure the 29-year-old's contract, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Brate's reworked contract clears $4.69 million off of his 2021 cap hit, netting the seven-year pro a $2.4 million signing bonus with his salary now just over $1 million for the upcoming season. Brate was originally slotted to earn $6.5 million in 2021 as part of the six-year, $40.8 million contract extension that he signed in 2018 and restructured last offseason.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

PFF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Own NFL's Strongest Roster Entering NFL Draft

These grades will probably look totally different at the end of next week when the 2021 NFL Draft concludes, but for Pro Football Focus, that was the point of the exercise. PFF created rankings and offered critiques of all 32 NFL rosters entering the upcoming draft, which was heavily influenced by the company's wins-above-replacement statistic generated on a two-year scale for each player on every roster and offers projections for younger players.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Former Buccaneers LB Geno Hayes Passes Away at 33, Per Report

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno Hayes passed away on Monday according to the Tallahassee Democrat. The Greenfield, Fla. native and former Florida State Seminole was 33 years old. Hayes' high schoool football coach Frankie Carroll confirmed the news to the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday night. Hayes reportedly entered hospice...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Buccaneers Add Cornerback Depth, Sign Nate Brooks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of cornerback Nate Brooks on Thursday. Brooks, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2019, originally signing with the Arizona Cardinals. The 6-foot, 192-pound cornerback has since spent time with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Undrafted Free Agent Signing Tracker 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added seven rookies to their roster via the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, the Buccaneers can continue to add young talent by offering contracts undrafted free agents of their choice. Each and every undrafted free agent signing by the Buccaneers can be found in our live tracker...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 NFL Draft Primer: Everything You Need to Know

It's finally here. The 2021 NFL Draft has arrived! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have eight total draft picks and it all begins tonight with the long-awaited first round. This year's draft, the 86th annual, takes place live from Cleveland, Ohio and the Bucs will look to address a number of needs throughout the weekend. As Super Bowl LV champions, Tampa Bay holds the final pick of the first round, No. 32 overall.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Select Washington Edge Joe Tryon in First Round

With the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected edge rusher Joe Tryon from Washington. In his 23-game college career, Tryon compiled 61 tackles, nine sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, and two defended passes. The majority of the 6-foot-5, 259-pound edge rusher's production comes from his 2019 sophomore season, as Tryon opted out of the 2020 college football season to prepare for the NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Roundtable: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

The AllBucs staff has been gathered for a roundtable to answer five pressing questions about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 NFL Draft class. Not only does Tryon fill a future need, but he projects to take the field for meaningful snaps at his position as a rookie. I'm personally a big fan of Tryon as a prospect, but from the previously-mentioned perspective alone, that's a major win for this Buccaneers' team. Time will tell if Tryon will become good enough to start opposite of Shaquil Barrett (I think he will), but he can offer Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul a much-needed breather in sub-packages in 2021 while hopefully continuing to pile up pressure off of the edge.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Report: Tom Brady Inquired About Each Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie

Late last week, Buccaneers rookie quarterback Kyle Trask shared that Tom Brady was quick to reach out after Tampa Bay selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Turns out, Trask wasn't the only rookie on Brady's mind. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brady asked Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Tom Brady Looking Forward to Throwing With Buccaneers Rookie QB Kyle Trask

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of last week's NFL Draft to groom as Tom Brady's eventual heir behind center. Brady understands that Trask poses no threat to his job status (if seven Super Bowls don't speak that thought into existence, general manager Jason Licht confirmed it after the Buccaneers picked Trask), and appears to be looking forward to helping Trask in his development as an NFL quarterback.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Buccaneers' Kacy Rodgers Named 2020 DL Coach of the Year

After boasting the NFL's best rushing defense for the second season in a row, Tampa Bay's Kacy Rodgers has earned the league's John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year, as voted upon by coaches across the league. "It was a special season and just to be recognized by your...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp to Begin This Week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released a schedule for their upcoming rookie minicamp and organized team activities throughout the months of May and June. The rookie mini-camp will serve as the first time rookies can take the field in a Buccaneers uniform. All eyes are expected to be on first-round edge rusher Joe Tryon and second-round quarterback Kyle Trask, among other draft selections and some intriguing undrafted free agents.
NFLYardbarker

Buccaneers Sign Former Broncos LB Joe Jones

Joseph Jones couldn't beat them, so he's joining them. Jones, the former Denver Broncos backup linebacker and special teams maven, signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Wednesday. Additional terms of the deal are not available as of press time. A 2017 undrafted free agent,...