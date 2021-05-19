newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont Entertainment

Campus bats moving to houses built by Art & Ecology Class

By Mark Tarnacki
smcvt.edu
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s moving time for the bats who have been hanging out in the bell tower/cupola and possibly other upper reaches of Founders Hall all these years. The iconic bell tower structure was scheduled to come off of Founders May 19 or 20, with dismantling of the building to follow in coming weeks and months before next semester. Just in time, says Brian Collier, professor of fine arts/art & graphic design, he and students in his Art & Ecology course recently placed new bat houses on south-facing sides of Cheray and Jeanmarie Halls — a mere stone’s throw from Founders, along with other new bat houses placed at locations on Durick Library and Tarrant Recreation Center.

www.smcvt.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colchester, VT
Local
Vermont Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecological Art#Fine Art#Garden Design#Art#Works Students#Visual Design#Art Ecology Class#Founders May 19#Tarrant Recreation Center#The Art Ecology#Eco Environmental Art#Art Science#Klein Hall#Bat Houses#Bats#Bee Houses#Ecological Issues#Walls#Artworks#Faculty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
smcvt.edu

Planting events foster growth across St. Mike’s campus

Over the last week, several dozen students participated in stewarding their environment through “hyper-local” campus events, said Kristyn Achilich’05, Director of the Saint Michael’s College’s Center for the Environment and an instructor of Environmental Studies & Sciences. ​. Achilich said the week’s activities culminated in a special volunteer planting push...
VTDigger

Age Well announces National AmeriCorps Senior Companion grant award

Colchester, VT – May 5, 2021, Age Well, the leading experts on aging in Northwestern Vermont, has been selected to receive the Senior Companion Program grant from AmeriCorps. The funding will support Senior Companion volunteer services across the Vermont Agencies on Aging. Age Well is proud to join a network of millions of national service champions who recognize the important role service plays in addressing some of the most critical issues in their communities.
Posted by
sevendaysvt

Himalayan Kitchen and Bar Brings Broad Nepali-Indian Menu to Shelburne

Adding to the recent proliferation of Himalayan and Nepali restaurants in Chittenden County, Rup Mizar and Neema Tamang have opened Himalayan Kitchen and Bar at 3182 Shelburne Road in Shelburne. Most recently occupied by Bella Luna, the space is best known as the longtime home of Italian restaurant Buono Appetito.
smcvt.edu

Ditch the Dumpster seeks help culling move-out items

In an expanded environmental effort from previous years to save tons of goods from the landfill as students move out of their Saint Michael’s College residences this year, a group called The Ditch the Dumpster Committee is setting up four centralized drop-off locations every day of finals and on graduation day between May 7 and May 13.