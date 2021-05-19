Campus bats moving to houses built by Art & Ecology Class

It’s moving time for the bats who have been hanging out in the bell tower/cupola and possibly other upper reaches of Founders Hall all these years. The iconic bell tower structure was scheduled to come off of Founders May 19 or 20, with dismantling of the building to follow in coming weeks and months before next semester. Just in time, says Brian Collier, professor of fine arts/art & graphic design, he and students in his Art & Ecology course recently placed new bat houses on south-facing sides of Cheray and Jeanmarie Halls — a mere stone’s throw from Founders, along with other new bat houses placed at locations on Durick Library and Tarrant Recreation Center.