Update: Victoria Rose Williams has been safely located

(Fort Dodge, IA) — The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says the findings from its investigation of a child abuse report have been forwarded to the county attorney’s office. Todd Oleson says a bus driver for the Humboldt School District physically abused his five-year-old son as he was getting off the bus last week. Oleson says the family was going to let the district handle the case, but they felt like the school wasn’t taking it seriously enough. That’s when Webster County authorities were called in. Oleson says the incident was captured on the school bus camera. School officials say they are following procedures and investigating the issue but can’t comment on a personnel matter.