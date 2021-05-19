newsbreak-logo
Update: Victoria Rose Williams has been safely located

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 hours ago
2:30 p.m. Update: Victoria Rose Williams has been safely located!. (Cass County) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Victoria Rose Williams has been missing since May 18, 2021. Victoria has black hair, brown eyes, 116 lbs., and was wearing orange stretch pants and blue t-shirt. Victoria was last seen at a residence north of Atlantic. If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 712-243-2206.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

