FREAK ON Drops Rump Shaking Music Video for “Recycle That” [WATCH]
FREAK ON has made a name for himself with his distinct style of booty bouncing tech house — and today he presents his first-ever music video for "Recycle That.". Last month we premiered the single, which landed on Dr. Fresch's House Call Records. The song showcases FREAK ON's playful synth work, expert flow and addictive hooks — and the music video drives home the "tongue-in-cheeks" concept with trippy visuals and a fair share of derrière.