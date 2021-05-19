FREAK ON Drops Rump Shaking Music Video for “Recycle That” [WATCH]

J. Cole's last seven days have featured the release of his new album The Off-Season and his professional basketball debut for Rwanda's national team (he scored three points in a game that saw the Rwanda Patriots defeat Nigeria's River Hoopers 83-60). Today, Cole has revealed the first music video from The Off-Season for the track "a m a r i. " The clip reunites Cole with Mez, the director who lensed the 2019 clip for Cole's song "Middle Child." There's no overarching narrative to speak of, just Cole dressed to impress in a number of different settings, some torn fro the song's lyrics and others that are a bit more surreal. Check it out above.