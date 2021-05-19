Jamie Chung Says Dexter Reboot Has a ‘Different Vibe’ from Original Series: ‘It's a Little Darker’
Jamie Chung is teasing what Dexter fans can expect from the highly-anticipated reboot of the hit Showtime series. While promoting her partnership with Petco on the Together Strong campaign in honor of Pet Cancer Awareness Month, the 38-year-old actress spoke to PEOPLE about the Dexter reboot — in which she will play Molly, a famous true crime podcaster from Los Angeles — and how it will differ from the original show.www.msn.com