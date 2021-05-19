Jamie Chung Says Dexter Reboot Has a ‘Different Vibe’ from Original Series: ‘It's a Little Darker’

As much as we've been enjoying covering Showtime, original series star Michael C. Hall, and showrunner Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival, one of the biggest questions we've been getting is how the "ninth season" will connect with the original series. In particular, will any of the previous cast that could come back actually be coming back. Well, it looks like there was a little clarity offered this past week- and it's not exactly good news for those expecting familiar faces. In what appeared to be a Cameo video, original series star James Remar (Black Lightning) responded to a fan's question about if he would be returning as Dexter Morgan's late father Harry Morgan in the revival. Though he considers the role one of the best he's ever played (especially in the first season), Remar stated unequivocally that he "will not be back" for the role. Remar continued by saying that none of the original cast had been invited back and that they were out of the loop when it came to production. Could this be a swerve? Maybe… but the clip definitely sounded legit.