Chris Haynes Shares NBA Awards Ballot

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series. DFS has always been a chaotic endeavor for many fantasy players, and it's absolutely crazy right now. We're down to the final week of the NBA season, and it's only going to get more wild from here on out. There's a handful of teams resting players regularly and way too many teams tanking. We certainly have a few of those here, but it's also opened up a ton of value across the board. One of those guys will be in our guard section, so let's go ahead and get into it!