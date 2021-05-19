Camping World acquires Montrose-based Nomad Reservations, which seeks to add more local jobs
Nomad Reservations, a company in Montrose, is the latest in the outdoor industry to see notable developments after a successful 2020. Camping World, America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services, announced its acquisition last month of Nomad Reservations, which advertises as Campground Booking (campgroundbooking.com) and helps travelers find and book campsites, as well as offers campsite owners a property management system.www.montrosepress.com