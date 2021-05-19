newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Business

Camping World acquires Montrose-based Nomad Reservations, which seeks to add more local jobs

By Josue Perez josuep@montrosepress.com
Montrose Daily Press
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleNomad Reservations, a company in Montrose, is the latest in the outdoor industry to see notable developments after a successful 2020. Camping World, America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services, announced its acquisition last month of Nomad Reservations, which advertises as Campground Booking (campgroundbooking.com) and helps travelers find and book campsites, as well as offers campsite owners a property management system.

www.montrosepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Business
Montrose, CO
Business
City
Montrose, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Lemonis
Person
Paul Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Startup#Space Travel#Travelers#Rental Platform#Venture#Camping World Holdings#Campground Booking#Gcvf#Proximity Space#The Montrose Daily Press#Rvia#Geyser Systems#Colorado Yurt#Ed S Fly Shop#Cto#Colorado Outdoors#Montrose Based Nomad#Rv Owners#Offers Campsite Owners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Jobs
Related
Colorado Lifestylethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado GovernmentPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado BusinessDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado Governmentdenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado HealthPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado Governmentoutfrontmagazine.com

Lawsuit to be Filed Against Colorado’s Buffalo Exchange Former Owner

Todd Colletti was hit with an alleged lawsuit on Tuesday of last week. Colletti co-founded and owned multiple Buffalo Exchanges, a nationally popular, second-hand consignment store. The various allegations are aimed toward the former franchise owner Todd Colletti. These accusations began surfacing and buzzing around the social media app Instagram in late July with dozens of statements from former employees.
Colorado Governmenteminetra.com

Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 13:35:01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis Unlock Maskman Dates Across Colorado On Friday, give individual school districts the flexibility to implement mask requirements. Here’s how some districts in southern Colorado are responding to changes as the school year ends. Academy district 20. Academy...
Colorado GovernmentMontrose Daily Press

Your input, please: DOLA launches Main Street survey

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) Main Streets Program is launching a campaign to hear from residents and visitors throughout the state about the spaces that matter most in Colorado's Main Street communities – which include Montrose. According to DOLA, Colorado main streets are well known for their vibrant...
Colorado BusinessMontrose Daily Press

DMEA and Guzman Energy closing in on local power goal with new 80 megawatt site

Delta-Montrose Electric Association looks to increase its locally generated power sources significantly, once a new solar project being built near Delta is complete. The cooperative and its power wholesaler Guzman Energy recently announced the development of the Garnet Mesa Solar Project, an 80-megawatt project, to be built 3.5 miles southeast of Delta, that will be capable of producing more than 194,000 megawatt hours of electricity each year — enough to power 18,000 homes.
Colorado HealthMontrose Daily Press

Public safety drives CPW's bear-euthanasia policy

At the end of April, the worst outcome imaginable in human-wildlife encounters happened. Laney Malavolta, 39, was fatally mauled by a bear while walking with her dogs April 30 near Durango. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials subsequently found a sow with two yearlings near Malavolta’s body, which were killed in accordance with CPW policy. A necropsy found human remains in the stomachs of the mother bear and one of the yearlings.