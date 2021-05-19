A Guide to the Best Lovers Rock on Bandcamp

Art is a way of life in Nelson Bandela’s family. His brother, Djore, is a classically-trained gospel and opera singer; his sister, Classi, is a writer, rapper, photographer, and community activist; and his brother, Terence, is a musician and film director, known for HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness. While his siblings are certainly a huge influence on the young beatmaker and rapper, Bandela (born Nelson Nance) takes creative cues from his mother, a theater actress and director who appeared on PBS’ With Ossie and Ruby; his father, a photographer, musician, and videographer; and his uncle Brent, a drummer, guitarist and bassist, who introduced him to music at a very young age. “I think my dad told me I was eight or nine months old, he used to drop me off at my Uncle Brent’s house, and that’s who would watch me every day,” Bandela says. “So I’d be just chilling with him while he’s at band rehearsal and he’d dare me to try stuff out. He raised me and he was a musician who took me everywhere he went.”