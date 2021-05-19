Rob Courtney’s 900 HP All-Wheel-Drive Honda Civic

The new compact sedan will offer a new exterior look and more access to connectivity technology. The automotive calendar is a little ahead of the actual calendar in terms of moving toward the next year. Meridian Honda has already received a 2022 model into its inventory, represented by the latest Odyssey minivan platform. However, the coming arrival of the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan will, at least unofficially, signal the kick-off to the new model year. People in the Meridian area that have been waiting to see what the Civic Sedan would look like after the redesign was announced in November 2020 won’t have long to wait. In fact, Meridian Honda customers are welcome to come to the dealership’s showroom to start the pre-ordering process.