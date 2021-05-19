newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Meet the New 'Harry & Meghan' in Lifetime's 'Escaping the Palace'

By Samantha Lear, TV Insider
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime has found its latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!. The network announced Wednesday that it has cast Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean as the former Suits actress and former royal, respectively, for its upcoming flick Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. This project comes three years after the cable...

Doria Ragland
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry
Prince Charles
#The Palace #British Royal Family #New Harry Meghan #Nbc #Royal Romance #Hbo S High Maintenance #Life Of Madam Cj Walker #Palace Insider Leonard #Father Charles #Vancouver
Vancouver, CA
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Happy Birthday, Archie! Harry and Meghan Celebrate With a Call to Action and New Portrait

It's Archie's second birthday! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their son's milestone on May 6 with an important call to action. "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday. . . . This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19," the couple wrote on their Archewell website. "Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. . . . We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places."
Homelessromper.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrated Mother's Day With A Generous Gesture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to celebrate more than just their own mothers this Mother’s Day. The pair marked the holiday by making a generous donation to Harvest Home, a non-profit dedicated to helping unhoused pregnant people. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex credited the organization with uplifting expectant mothers in ways that benefit them and their families “for generations.”
Books & Literature

Meghan Markle writes children’s book inspired by Harry and Archie

(WVLT)- Meghan Markle has written a children’s book inspired by the bond between her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie. The book, titled “The Bench,” focuses on a father-son relationship through the eyes of a mother, CBS News reports. The book “captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers...
Celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Little Girl May Reunite Royals?

While it’s hard to imagine the feuding royals burying the hatchet anytime soon, royal expert Nick Bullen tells Us he believes that the little girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting this summer will do the trick. Others appear to be literally betting on it. After the death of...
Animals

Meghan and Harry’s home close to giant bear on terrifying killing spree

The Daily Star’s FREE newsletter is spectacular! Sign up today for the best stories straight to your inbox. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned their pet chickens are in danger after a bear attacked a nearby coop. The black bear was caught on security cameras before slaying eight...
Celebrities

Everything You Need To Know About Meghan And Harry's Second Child

It seems like almost a lifetime ago since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine's Day that they were expecting a second child. A nod to Harry's late mother, the pair broke the news with a gorgeous photo, 37 years after Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with Harry. Misan Harriman, the photographer who took the photo and a friend of the couple, tweeted: 'Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!'
Celebrities

Prince Harry reveals secret supermarket meeting with Meghan

Prince Harry has spoken about the extent to which he and Meghan tried to keep their burgeoning relationship under wraps, how it felt to grow up in the media spotlight and his new life in the US. The Duke of Sussex was talking to actor Dax Shepard, host of the...
Mental Health

Harry and Meghan release trailer for new mental health documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared as part of an emotionally-charged trailer for Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. Harry says in conversation with Winfrey: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Celebrities

I’m Fascinated by Meghan and Harry’s Incognito Supermarket Date

If I were Prince Harry and my new girlfriend was coming to stay with me for the first time and it was up to me to pick a place to meet, I imagine I’d opt for a location that was, above all, relatively private: probably one of the firm’s many castles, or if I were trying to seem more casual, perhaps a sprawling, quiet park. I would not, for example, agree to “a supermarket in London,” which is apparently the location either Meghan or Harry suggested for a meetup early on in their relationship.
World

Meghan & Harry's Charitable Partnership With Procter & Gamble Is A Full-Circle Moment

Meghan Markle has been advocating for positive change since she was a child, and that hasn't changed. She and Prince Harry have built their lives around philanthropic endeavors, and they've made a point to use their public platform for good. In fact, Meghan had the ultimate full-circle moment when inking her latest partnership. Meghan and Harry's charitable partnership with Procter & Gamble isn't the first time Meghan has made her mark on the company.
Celebrities
Latin Times

Senior Aides ‘Incensed’ Over Prince Harry’s Criticism Of Prince Charles’ Parenting

Murky drama continues to unfold in the British Royal Family... Royal insiders staunchly believe it’s high time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put their titles to abeyance, much like how they agreed to do with their HRHs. The collective opinion is believed to have arisen after Harry’s recent outburst on Dax Shepherd’s podcast "Armchair Expert," where he compared life in the royal family to the "Truman Show", akin to being like “zoo animal”.