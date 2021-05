Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story has been an emotional roller coaster from the moment it became public in October 2016. That’s why, on March 7, 2021, I was glued to the TV with the rest of the world to watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. After years of having their story chronicled by everyone but them, the public would finally hear from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex directly instead of having every innocuous move they make — from Meghan holding her pregnant belly to her love of avocado toast — spun into controversy by the U.K. tabloid press.