UVU to stop requiring masks on Monday
Utah Valley University announced on Wednesday that it will stop requiring masks on campus starting Monday. The decision to end the on-campus mask requirement falls in line with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask, the end to the statewide mask mandate in state buildings, the "Endgame" Bill criteria being met, and other universities making the change to mask policies, according to UVU's Emergency Management Director Robin Ebmeyer.www.heraldextra.com