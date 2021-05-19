newsbreak-logo
Gambling

Why Are Online Casinos So Common In The United Kingdom?

By Staff
Canyon News
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—Online gambling is one of the most popular ways of passing the time among people of the United Kingdom. According to online gambling statistics, there are over 30 million accounts set up by people of UK in various online casinos. The total amount of money these accounts hold is more than 900 million pounds. 43% of UK-based online gamblers fall in the age group of 25 years to 34 years. So, let us explore the different reasons why online casinos have gained so much fame in UK.

