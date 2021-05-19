newsbreak-logo
Meet the New ‘Harry & Meghan’ in Lifetime’s ‘Escaping the Palace’

By Samantha Lear, TV Insider
deltanews.tv
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime has found its latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!. The network announced Wednesday that it has cast Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean as the former Suits actress and former royal, respectively, for its upcoming flick Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. This project comes three years after the cable...

www.deltanews.tv
