Meet the New ‘Harry & Meghan’ in Lifetime’s ‘Escaping the Palace’

It's Archie's second birthday! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their son's milestone on May 6 with an important call to action. "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday. . . . This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19," the couple wrote on their Archewell website. "Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. . . . We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places."