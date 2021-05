MNBC, the Ministry of Health and Métis Youth BC are inviting you to submit a short video to say thank you to all the Métis working on the front lines of the pandemic.Youth from ages 15 to 30 make up a large portion of the workforce in essential, public- facing industries like hospitality, retail, personal services and healthcare. They are also the ones we’ve been leaning on to lend a hand when Elders or those at increased risk of COVID-19 are forced to stay at home. They have picked up groceries for our Elders, made and delivered your take-out food, kept grocery store shelves stocked and safely cut your hair. They’ve also been working tirelessly in the hospitals as nurses, doctors and medical technicians to keep you healthy and safe.