Government

City Council President Joyce Watterman: An Interview

By Aaron Morrill
jcitytimes.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Council President Joyce Watterman sat down with us for an interview touching on motherhood, affordable housing, crime, policing, faith, Team Fulop and the public schools. Watterman was born and bred in Jersey City, having grown up the Marion Gardens housing project on the West Side where she met her husband to whom she’s been married for forty years. She had her first of three children as a teenager. “I tell young women, if you have a child out of wedlock your life still can be positive. I handled it with the help of my mother. You have to have a good support system.”

City
Government
City
Newark, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
Politics
Housing
