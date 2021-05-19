Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Hosts Virtual Job Fair For Child Care Teachers and Workers

newsbreak-logo
To help with the critical regionwide need for child care teachers, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is hosting a virtual hiring event featuring over 70 jobs in 40 child care centers. Registration is now open for the event being held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., https://bit.ly/3eT4XZ7.

