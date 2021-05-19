newsbreak-logo
Zimbabwe reports first cases of coronavirus variant from India

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has detected the first cases of the new coronavirus variant that emerged in India, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Wednesday, adding that all travellers from the Asian nation would be required to undergo mandatory quarantine. Chiwenga, who also doubles as Zimbabwe’s health minister, said in...

whtc.com
#Zimbabwe#Travellers#Harare#Reuters#Asian#Coronavirus Variant#Mandatory Quarantine#Deaths#Country#Origin#Reporting#Health Minister#Covid 19 Vaccines#Kwekwe#People
