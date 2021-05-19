newsbreak-logo
Public Health

U.S. administers 277.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The United States has administered 277,290,173 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 349,210,095 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 275,535,207 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...

