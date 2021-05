Global-e Online Ltd. received a less-than-enthusiastic reception on its public debut, as the direct-to-consumer, cross-border ecommerce platform company's stock opened 3% below its initial public offering price before trading higher, on a big down day for the broader market. The stock's first trade was at $24.25 at 11:56 a.m. Eastern for 1.7 million shares. The IPO had priced at $25, which was at the top of the expected range of between $23 and $25 a share, as the company raised $375.0 million. At the stock's first trade, the company was valued at $3.45 billion. The stock has bounced above the IPO price since the open, as it was recently trading up 1.2% at $25.29. The company went public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 3.7% and the S&P 500 sank 1.5%.