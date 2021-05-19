Atlanta Braves Way Too Early Trade Candidates: Matthew Boyd

Welcome back to the “way too early” trade candidates column for the Atlanta Braves. The last time we examined a potential trade candidate, John Means promptly went out and threw a no-hitter right after the article about him was posted. Around the time of that piece, the Mike Soroka announcement regarding his impending surgery was not yet announced. If the Braves could have used a starter pre-surgery, they can certainly use one now. On top of that, Huascar Ynoa broke his hand following Sunday’s outing after he hit the dugout. He will be out at least a couple of month, and a rotation piece is now becoming more like an emergency than a luxury.