Pennsylvania Government

Philly schools poised to offer full in-person learning this fall

By Avi Wolfman-Arent WHYY
phillytrib.com
 3 hours ago

School District of Philadelphia and city leaders say they are optimistic about offering full-time, in-person learning in the 2021-22 school year. During a press conference Wednesday morning, Superintendent William Hite said the plan is contingent on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxing its physical distancing guidance, which currently calls for three feet of space between students in schools. Hite expects that guidance to change in the coming weeks.

