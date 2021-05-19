Agent’s Take: Packers could pay the price for Aaron Rodgers rift when it comes to new deal with Davante Adams
Davante Adams weighed in on the rift between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers last week. Green Bay should be concerned about the possible residual effects of Rodgers’ discontent. “It doesn’t mean potentially I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy (referring to Rodgers) wasn’t here,” Adams said during an interview on Fox Sports Radio when asked about his future in Green Bay.blackchronicle.com