Wild Women Of The West: Gail Russell
There were many talented, female contract players at Republic Pictures. In the mid-1940s the studio had more than a hundred-twenty actors in its’ stable of gifted individuals. Some of those actresses became household names because of their work in front of the camera and others rose to fame as a result of their off-screen exploits. The following is a look at a few of the studio’s most recognizable and popular women thespians, their careers, and the roles that made them stars.cowgirlmagazine.com