Wild Women Of The West: Gail Russell

John Wayne was an acting legend. And he got quite rich doing it. But when it came time to draw up his will, the Duke left a couple of relatives out in the cold. The iconic actor died on June 11, 1979, of cancer. His family was at his bedside at the time, according to Variety. Wayne had been in and out of the hospital frequently during the last year of his life. Doctors were reportedly trying to get him strong enough to undergo an experimental treatment for cancer.