Recently a group of students from the Guthrie High School ROTC program joined forces with a number of American Legion Post 58 members and auxillary to clean up, fix up and plant up the Veterans Memorial at Honor Park in downtown Guthrie. The ROTC students led by instructor and Commander, Lt. Col. Kyle Brede, spent considerable hours along with American Legion members in pulling weeds, planting spring flowers, painting park benches and doing general maintenance at the park. Lt. Col Brede said “The students were eager to help in providing a special place for a very special group of men and women, veterans who have served this country. It was our honor to be involved in this effort!” American Legion Commander Jerry Beranek remarked “The efforts by these young men clearly made the spring spruce up of the Memorial a lot easier and was greatly appreciated. To Lt. Col Brede and the ROTC students – Thank you!”