Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from Royal family to become Lifetime movie

By Philiana Ng‍
AOL Corp
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published March 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. PDT. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family is officially being turned into a Lifetime movie. The third film in the franchise, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, has been greenlit for a fall 2021 premiere. Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She's Gotta Have It) will take over as Harry and Meghan, Lifetime announced on the couple's third wedding anniversary.

