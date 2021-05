For a majority of the season, the Blue Springs girls soccer team has been shorthanded, often having just one or two players available to come off the bench. Not only that, but the Wildcats are young and inexperienced and only have five upperclassmen on the varsity squad. Those factors combined with playing in arguably the toughest conference in the state, the Suburban Big Eight, they came into Tuesday’s contest against crosstown rival Blue Springs South with a 1-16 overall record and were on a 15-game losing streak.