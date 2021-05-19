The Masked Singer Season 5 Semifinals Preview: Cluedle-Doo Exposed!

This week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” will be the end of the road for either Chameleon or Robopine, according to Gold Derby’s predictions. Our readers have been making their picks all season long and these two creatures are the likeliest to be eliminated during the Spicy 6 episode, airing Wednesday, May 5 on Fox. The other four crooners — Black Swan, Russian Dolls, Piglet and Yeti — should all live to sing another day. Do you agree or disagree with our racetrack odds? Be sure to make your own predictions and then defend your choice in the comments section.