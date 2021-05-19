The Masked Singer Season 5 Semifinals Preview: Cluedle-Doo Exposed!
A day after viewers of FOX's The Masked Singer learned that the singing competition series would be returning for its sixth season, it's time to turn our attention back to our "final foursome" of Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, and Yeti as they head into Wednesday night's "Semifinals" round. That's right, host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are looking to bring that number down to 3 and now we have a look at what each of the remaining masks is bringing to the stage- take a look:bleedingcool.com