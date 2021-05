It was an old recording of Mongo Santamaria doing a cover of The Beatles’ classic “Day Tripper” as an Afro-Cuban cha cha cha dance beat that inspired the birth of Los Day Trippers. This unique and lively band started their musical journey at a neighborhood Mexican restaurant in 2018, striking a chord with generations of Beatles lovers while hitting a groove that drew from Latin music traditions like mambo, cumbia, cha cha cha, bossa nova, merengue, bolero, and others. In the experimental spirit of the Fab Four, let Los Day Trippers take you on an adventure of transforming lads from Liverpool’s beloved songs into something new, eclectic, and fun. https://losdaytrippers.com/.