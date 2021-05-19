Willow & Travis Barker Brought Pop-Punk Power To ‘Fallon’

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt about it: With the return of trucker hats and, dare we say it, low-rise jeans, the early-aughts are definitely back. That also applies to music, and over the past year, the thunderous sounds of pop-punk have made a comeback with the help of one man: Travis Barker. He’s played mentor to a cast of Gen Z newcomers eager to bring back the heyday of smudged eyeliner, swooped hair, excessive chains, and hardware — including one Willow Smith. Back in April, the two debuted the first single from Smith’s new punked-up era, “Transparent Soul.”

