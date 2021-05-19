Willow & Travis Barker Brought Pop-Punk Power To ‘Fallon’

Last month, Willow Smith—whose performer name is simply Willow—released the first single from her upcoming album. The pop-rock song, called “Transparent Soul” and featuring the former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, took off immediately (its music video already has over a million views on YouTube). But it was just the start of a rollout that will surely be filled with more surprises. Just this week, the musician gifted her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, a reunion with Wicked Wisdom, the nu metal band Pinkett Smith founded in 2002, on their Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. And it turns out a metal album might be in the works for Willow, too. For W’s annual Music Issue, Willow discusses touring with her mom and working alongside her early-aughts hero, Avril Lavigne.